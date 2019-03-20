Joyce Clydesdale

July 14, 1936 - March 3, 2019

Previously of Castro Valley

Joyce Ann Ellis Clydesdale was born to Bama Olivia Brand & Arthur Winton Ellis on July 14, 1936 in Wellington, Kansas. She was the first of two daughters. The family moved to Sacramento, CA when Joyce was three years old. She attended local public schools ending with graduation from Sacramento Senior High School. While in Sacramento she was accomplished in ballet, voice and piano. She continued her education at Whitworth College in Spokane, WA and spent her sophomore year at Silliman University in the Philippines. She received a degree in Elementary Education from Whitworth College. Joyce loved to travel to foreign countries. She taught for three years in Cairo, Egypt teaching very young students English at the Ramses College for Girls. Upon returning to the Bay Area, she dedicated herself to teach English as a foreign language and forged programs in English as a Second Language throughout Alameda County. She received a Master's Degree in Teaching English as a Foreign Language from San Francisco State University and worked in that field for many years before returning to the classroom where she loved to teach. Most of her teaching career was in and around the Hayward, CA area. She retired in 1993.

Joyce also loved learning about people from different cultures including their cuisine. She was an excellent cook and entertained within the style of these cultures to the delight of her friends. Her home was filled with treasures that she gathered while traveling. Some of the places in the world where she lived and traveled were the Middle East, the Far East, Europe and Canada. She bought her house in Castro Valley in 1977 and lived there until 2017 when she moved to Redwood Retirement Home in Napa, CA. She was married on August 9, 1980 to the late Stuart M. Clydesdale and had a happy thirty-three year marriage before his death in 2014. Prior to Stuart's death she was a valued docent at the Oakland museum which gave her much joy and utilized her strong intellect.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Hayward, 2490 Grove Way (at Redwood Road), Castro Valley, CA at 2 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jo (Neil) Tanner of Centerville, Utah and their six daughters as well as daughters, grandchildern and great grandchildren of Stuart Clydesdale. She will be missed by the various cousins of the Ellis and Brand families. A reception will follow for family and friends of Joyce.





