Joyce Diana DerdevanisAugust 12, 1926 - July 15, 2020Resident of Alameda, CAOn July 15, 2020, after a brave battle with a rare form of cancer, Joyce Diana Derdevanis passed away, just before her 94th birthday. Her daughter Lori was at her side.Joyce was born in Berkeley, California on August 12, 1926 to Nick and Mamie Katsantones. As a young woman Joyce enjoyed working at a department store, while also serving as a hospital volunteer. At 21, Joyce married her sweetheart, Jeff Derdevanis. Joyce and Jeff had three children: Nick, Lisa, and Lori. Joyce was a mother, wife, and homemaker extraordinaire, ensuring that her family was surrounded with love, beauty, and joy.In addition to overseeing a beautiful and loving home life for her family, Joyce was the bookkeeper for the family business, Larms Building and Garden Supplies. Joyce was also a long-time Philoptocos Society volunteer with the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension in Oakland, where she was a life-long member.Joyce loved to entertain—always sharing warm welcomes and delicious meals from her kitchen. Her pastitsio, spanakopita, and crab salad were favorites of her family and her monthly card group. As a loving gesture, she kept the cookie jar full with Jeff's favorite koulourakia cookies, for which he would thank her with a special hug and an opera song. Joyce enjoyed spending time at her family cabin with Jeff, her mother, and her immediate and extended family. She loved traveling on cruises with Jeff and also with granddaughter Nicole. She adored her Persian cats, her colorful orchid collection, reading mystery novels, shopping and dining in San Francisco, indulging in a good box of chocolate candy, and exchanging laughs with her brother, Tom. Joyce was exceptionally close with her family, extended family, and circle of close friends.Joyce is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jeff; her daughter Lisa (Quinby); her mother and father, Nick and Mamie; her brother, Tom; her grandson, Sean; and her son in law, David (Quinby); as well as dear friends and other family members. Joyce is survived by her son Nick and Nick's children Cairo and Cole; her daughter Lori, son in law Steve, their children Nicole and Christopher, Nicole's husband Jason, and their children Quinn and Xander; and her grandson Ryan, his partner Ashley, and their children Taylor, Hailey, and Jameson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Our beloved mother, Yaya, great Yaya, cousin, and Auntie Joyce is someone we thought would live forever, and indeed, like our relatives who have gone before her, her memory will be eternal.Due to the pandemic, traditional funeral practices will be modified. There will be a private funeral for only the immediate family at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension in Oakland. Joyce will lie next to her husband, Jeff, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland. Regretfully, there will be no Trisagion or wake, however the family plans to have a celebration of Joyce's life when it is safe to have gatherings. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).