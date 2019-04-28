East Bay Times Obituaries
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Raymond's Church
Dublin, CA
Joyce Furst Klescewski
May 29, 1930 - April 17, 2019
Resident of San Ramon
Joyce (Furst) Klescewski, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home on April 17th. She was 88 years of age. Joyce was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Leonard and Florence Furst. Joyce remembered growing up with very little after the Great Depression and during WWII, but always remembered being happy. In her early twenties, she danced for the Aqua Follies, and then the Sea Fair for two years, traveling to many different cities.
Joyce was a humble, kind and loving person who always enjoyed "a nice mix of family and friends that kept her focused on the pleasant things in life".
Joyce married Stan Klescewski on May 2, 1953 and they lived in 5 different states before finally settling in Dublin, California in 1969. Joyce and Stan had two sons, Mark and Jim (Kim), and five grandchildren (Mark – Erica and Eve; Jim – Tara, Derek and Brooke). They both have enjoyed the four great grandsons that were recently born (Parker, Asher, Finn and Graham).
Services will be held at Saint Raymond's Church in Dublin, California on May 24 at 10:00 a.m.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019
