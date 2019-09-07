East Bay Times Obituaries
Joyce Guevara


1929 - 2019
Joyce Guevara Obituary
Joyce Guevara
Sept. 11, 1929 - June 20, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA
Joyce Keller Guevara passed after a long life of devotion to her husband, Joe Guevara Jr. who was waiting for her on the Other Side, and her family. She is honored and loved by her daughters and son-in-law, Susan Guevara and Louellen and Jim Bigot, and her granddaughter and husband and three great grandchildren, Rebecca and Scott Sorensen, Bryson, Taylor and Bode. A life-long learner, an artist, a Master Gardener, and an avid reader, Joyce was a force in her family for critical thinking, creativity, hard work and love.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 7, 2019
