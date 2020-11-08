Joyce HooperNov. 7, 1926 - Sept. 18, 2020Resident of Hayward, CAMy fantastic Mom, Joyce P Hooper gained her wings Sept 18, 2020. She was born in the Bay Area in 1926 and lived here her whole life. She graduated from Berkeley High and went to Eugene and Berkeley. She loved to paint, laugh, volunteer, and her Heaven on Earth was the garden. She volunteered as a Rescue Dogs Foster Mom (Toy Breed Rescue), P.E.O chapter NO, and loved the ocean. One place she loved to visit was Mendocino. There was never an empty house since there were 4 legged critters always around.Her parents, Owen & Jeanne Parker, Husband Len Hooper, daughter Heidi L Hooper, sister Marjolyn Runyon, SIL Ken Brown and many friends/family were there to greet her into Heaven. Left to miss her is her daughter Ferol-Jeanne Hooper Brown and 4 legged critters.Heidi L Hooper will also have her Celebration of Life with her mother. Heidi gained her wings March 20, 2017. She graduated at Clayton Valley High in Concord and was an outstanding gymnast. She lived in Virginia.Both will have their ashes released together at the ocean where Len Hooper and Ken Brown are.Celebrate of Life will be held at Holy Cross Episcopal Church Castro Valley when the church opens up. If you would like to know when services will be held please email fjhooperbrown@gmail.com and you will be notified.