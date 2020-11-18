Joyce LucidoJuly 16, 1938 - October 22, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CAShe was a bright, effervescent force in our lives, the matriarch bringing family together who loved nothing more than having her kids and extended family sitting around the kitchen table, reminiscing, laughing, and sharing lifelong memories. So, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful wife and mother, Joyce Lucido.Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Mark Tomlins. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joseph and her three children: Cheryl Martinez (Richard), Theresa Bonino (Alex) and Vince Lucido. Her three grandchildren Alicia, Richard (Renata) and Marcus, 1 great grandchild Kaiden, sisters Helen (Margie) Choate, Pat Joerger (Rich), Brenda Mathews and numerous nieces and nephews.Joyce was born on July 16, 1938 in Leachville, Ark. She graduated from Modesto High School and later moved to Pittsburg, CA where she met and married the love of her life, Joseph Lucido. She was Joe's true partner in life. Together they navigated many wonderful moments with family, life-long friends, careers and multiple moves.Joyce worked many jobs over the years but especially enjoyed her time as a dedicated 25-year employee of John Muir Hospital – Concord. She retired in 2005, leaving behind a host of wonderful, life-long friends.Most would say she never met a stranger. She was warm, empathetic and caring. She couldn't go anywhere without engaging with everyone she encountered, especially the down trodden. She was a strong Christian and avid reader and especially enjoyed reading her daily scripture. She was a very talented artist and had a flare for creativity. Joyce loved traveling and exploring new places in the U.S. and abroad. Her circle of friends was extensive. From her coworkers in her professional life, to her incredibly loyal lifelong girlfriends. Together they shared the joy of motherhood as young women, and still enjoyed their many social gatherings into their later years, including those famous weekly Canasta card games with "the girls". Joyce loved shopping and never met a garage sale or consignment shop she didn't like! Joyce delighted in family gatherings and was an avid sports fan of the local professional sports teams. Her joy for giving was on full display at Christmas where her home was transformed into a Christmas showpiece complete with beautifully wrapped gifts for her family. Joyce was an amazing storyteller, often captivating her grandchildren during story time using her many different accents. She has entrusted us with our beautiful memories, faith in God, traditions, a legacy of love, joy and wonderment for life. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be planned at a later point in time.