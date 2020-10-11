Joyce (Pieruccini) MalloneeJanuary 24, 1951 - October 4, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CAJoyce died at home in Lafayette, 25+ years after her initial breast cancer diagnosis and 14 years after it metastasized to stage 4. She ignored it and just lived her life until the gods decreed otherwise.Joyce was born in San Francisco to Roy and Gloria Pieruccini and raised in the Bayview where she and her great-grandfather helped supervise the construction of Candlestick Park. She attended "Shipwreck" grammar school, Presentation HS and graduated from Lone Mountain College (now part of USF). Given that her father owned Torino's deli/grocery that was the heart (gut?) of Visitacion Valley, it was inevitable that Joyce ended up in the food business. For the last 30 years she had her own consulting firm advising small specialty food companies on branding, marketing and packaging.Joyce was passionate about all things food-related - she was an intrepid cook always challenging herself with ambitious new dishes. She prided herself on being the hostess with the mostest, putting on innumerable lavish but free-wheeling family celebrations over the years along with many block parties and impromptu rolling Birdhaven Bar get-togethers.Joyce is survived by her husband of 37 years, Donal, son Alex, daughter Carson and son-in-law Angelo Kljavin, siblings Janet and David, "sister" (actually aunt) Barbara Bisaro, co-conspirator and dearest friend Cathy Kline Saunders and her twin sisters Patty Maxwell and Penny Gillis who provided so much sweet care and comfort at the end.Joyce had a great sense of style and a quick wit to go with it. If she liked you, she loved you; if she didn't, watch out. She was a mentor to many and a second mom to an untold number of kids and young people, a grownup to whom all could speak frankly and get honest answers. Joyce championed the underdog, and detested bullies and charlatans, was fierce and irreverent with a finely honed Italian sensibility of "dispetto".Her ballot arrived in the mail late in the afternoon the day before she died so she was able to vote. Her work done; she was ready to let go.At the time of her death Joyce was actively collaborating with her son, Alex, and many others on a multi-media art installation, "Deconstruction", depicting her cancer journey. A frank and at times humorous interpretation of her life with cancer, the art show is scheduled for early next year. Follow the project on Instagram (@deconstruction_artshow) for more information.