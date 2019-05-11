Joyce Margaret Byrne

May 5, 1930 – May 8, 2019

Resident of Newark

Joyce Byrne, 89, of Newark, California was granted her angel wings on May 8, 2019. She found peace at home surrounded by her loving family. Through challenges & triumphs, she remained loving and courageous, fully aware of all those around her until her final rest.

Joyce was born the daughter of Roy Wesley MacDonald, and Lillian Edith (Lisk) MacDonald, who raised her on their Mink Lake farm in Ontario, Canada, where she learned to work hard and care for others. She was dedicated to her faith, a participating member of St. Edward's Catholic Church for 49 years, her family, and her friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Leo C. Byrne, and their two children, Little Leo and Linda. Joyce is survived by her loving son, Tim Byrne (Carol deceased), and devoted daughters Cindy Byrne and Sandy Jessop (Mick). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Chris Jessop, Theresa Humphrey (Chris), Tim Byrne Jr., and Tammy Byrne. Joyce also greatly enjoyed her three great grandchildren, Christian Michael, Clair Joyce, and Carson Ray Anne.

Joyce loved the Bay Area weather, especially for gardening & growing her tomatoes and flowers. She enjoyed cooking & baking, watching the Giants, Warriors, and the Sharks, praying the Rosary, and participating in her grandchildren's lives.

Joyce will be greatly missed by her family. Special thanks to the Kaiser Home Hospice Care Team for their continual support.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 5 - 8 pm at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd. Fremont, with a 6:30 pm Vigil Service. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, May 16, at 10:30 am at St. Edwards's Catholic Church, 5788 Thornton Ave., Newark. Burial will be held on Friday, May 17, 1 pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sisters of the Holy Family, PO Box 3248, Fremont, CA 94539 holyfamilysisters.org or , 22512 Gateway Center Dr, Clarkburg, MD 20871 BrightFocus.org/stopAMD.





