Joyce Margaret Rutherford

Sept. 28, 1923 - June 30, 2019

Danville

Joyce Margaret Rutherford (Farmer) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 30th in Danville, CA at age 95.

Joyce was a loving mother to four children, William Rutherford (Maureen), Joan Nichipor (Michael), John Rutherford (Stacey) and Jeffrey Rutherford (Ellen). She is survived by grandchildren Stacey, Charles Rutherford, Jamie Burns (Neil), Keri Lagow (Steve), Michael Nichipor Jr., Matthew Nichipor (Lianne), Robert Rutherford (Rachel), Jennifer Sheridan (Tim), Sara, Ashley and Alison Rutherford; and five great-grandchildren. Joyce was predeceased by her parents Minnie and Charles Farmer, sister Doreen Saunders and her devoted husband of 61 years, William A Rutherford.

Joyce was born on September 28, 1923 in Porterville, CA and grew up in Crockett, CA. She graduated from UC Berkeley in 1944 with a degree in Architecture. Joyce met Bill during WW2 while she was attending Berkeley and working as a "Rosie the Riveter" at Kaiser Shipyards. Joyce married Bill, a Landscape Architect in the fall of 1944 in Greenwich, CT. Together they started their family firm in Old Greenwich, CT, and practiced for over 60 years. Joyce was one of the first licensed professional women Architects in CT. She was influential in Contemporary and Georgian design in the CT area as well as Storm King Art Center. Joyce and Bill semi-retired to The Sea Ranch, CA and later to Danville, CA.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life to be held on June 6th at 11:00 am at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 1550 Diablo Road, Danville, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, [email protected] or Storm King Art Center in Mountainville, NY [email protected]





