Joyce Mary PetersonMay 12, 1925 – November 15, 2020Resident of Pinole, CAJoyce Mary Peterson passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a tough battle with Alzheimer's. She touched many people's lives with her positive spirit and great outlook on life. She was born at Fabiola Hospital (now called Kaiser Hospital) in Oakland, California. She was a lifetime resident in Richmond, California until she moved to Pinole, California in 1975. She graduated from Richmond High School and had some college at the Armstrong Business College. She was the daughter of Joseph and Loretta Maloni. She was the loving wife of Howard Arthur Peterson for 46 years. She had two Step Sisters, Madeline Babbini and Josephine Pitts. She had one daughter, Loretta (Lorry) White and two Granddaughters, Natalie Navellier Holden and Anne Marie Joyce White and one Step-Grandson, Christopher Devere White. She had two Great Grandchildren Ashley Elizabeth Moore and Jared (JJ) Gene Holden. She had many dear relatives, friends and club member associates in the greater Bay Area. She was one of the first women managers at Chevron Research Corporation in Richmond, California when she retired in 1985 after 42 years of service. She was a lifetime member of the Galileo Club in Richmond, the Silano Club in Richmond, the El Sobrante Elks Club, the Bay Area Desk and Derrick Club, the Alameda Navy League Club, the Salesian's Boys and Girls Club and the Contra Costa Chevron Retirees' Club.Friends and Family are invited to a visitation at St. Joseph's Cemetery Chapel in San Pablo, California on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm (Rosary at 4:00 pm). Twelve people are invited in the Chapel at a time (with rotation). The funeral service will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Forty people are invited in the Chapel at a time (with rotation). Burial will follow at the outdoor mausoleum. Friends and Relatives are invited to the Peterson Home in Pinole, California after the funeral.