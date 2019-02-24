Joyce Slobodnik

July 13, 1925 - February 8,2019

Concord

She was born the third of seven children to tenant farmers, Lee Hodson Purrier and Gertrude Serena Bergeson in Ardith, Saskatchewan, Canada on the 13th of July,1925.

She passed at 11:30 AM Friday, the 8th of February, 2019 at the Concord Senior Lodge in Concord, CA, in the presence of her granddaughter Faith Thurman and her daughter, Arlo, as they were singing to her.

She lived a full and adventurous life, living the tenant-farmer life in Hawley, MN (moving from Canada when Joyce turned 4). Her sister Dorothy and brother Berwin "Bud" came first, then Joyce in 1925. After Joyce came Dale, Dennis, Jim and finally Lee, Junior.

Joyce graduated from Hawley High School in 1943. After High School she worked at a bank in Hawley, MN, saving money for the one-way train trip to Martinez, California following her married sister Dorothy, in 1947. She worked at the Shell Oil Refinery in Martinez. There, she met a tall, dark, handsome, Mechanical Engineer and Army Veteran from Crested Butte, CO, William "Bill" John Slobodnik, while working at Shell. They were married in 1949 in Martinez, CA.

They had four children between 1950-54. Marcea Lee, Mark William, John Robert, and finally Denise Joy. Once the youngest was in middle school, Joyce started working at Top Notch Variety Store in the El Monte Shopping Center, Concord, as well as continuing to be involved in P.T.A., and a bowling league.

She is survived by all her children, Marcea (Concord), Mark/Janet in Spokane, John/Theresa in San Luis Obispo, Denise (Concord), 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, her brothers Dennis (WA), Jim (WA) and Lee (MN) and their families. She is greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to:

- Parkinson's Research

E-mail condolences to: [email protected]

Memorial Service to be held 1 PM, Monday, March 11, 2019 at The Redwood Chapel at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette, CA 94549.

Placement of Urn to follow.





View the online memorial for Joyce Slobodnik Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary