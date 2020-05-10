Joyce Welch
February 15, 1944 - May 5, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Joyce Sorensen Welch passed away on May 5, 2020 from complications of metastatic melanoma. She was born in Pine Bush, NY on February 15, 1944 to parents Hazel and William Sorensen. She spent her formative years in Pine Bush and graduated in 1965 with a degree in English from the State University of New York at Oneonta. Following graduation, she moved to California and earned her teaching credential from U.C. Berkeley. She then spent 33 years with the Mt. Diablo Unified School District, sharing her love of literature with countless high school students.
Joyce met her husband, Edward, in 1968. They married in February 1969 and raised two sons, Christopher and Jeremy, in Pleasanton where she lived for over 50 years until her death. After retiring in 2006, she shared her educational expertise as a member of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Accrediting Commission for Schools. She enjoyed traveling around the world, golfing, cooking, and spending time with her four grandchildren. One of her favorite activities was planning a special birthday experience for each grandchild.
Joyce is survived by Edward; Christopher; daughter-in-law Carrie; Jeremy; daughter-in-law Caty; grandchildren Savannah, Tyler, Connor and Caroline; and her sister, Gerry Piche of Pine Bush, NY.
A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Joyce to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health.
You can donate online at: https://giving.jefferson.edu/giving-guide/centers-institutes/sidney-kimmel-cancer-center/give.html. Please select the "in memory tribute" designation and enter "Cutaneous Melanoma Program and Research Fund" under "additional notes".
Checks can be made payable to Jefferson, note in memory of Joyce Welch in the memo line, and mail to: Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 South 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.