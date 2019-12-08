|
Joyce Wherritt Bowers
May 11, 1935 ~ October 24, 2019
Resident of Orinda, CA
The family of Joyce Wherritt Bowers is sad to announce her passing. She is survived by Stewart Bowers, her husband of 58 years; her sons Stewart, Barton, and Byron; daughters-in-law Melissa and Sarah; and grandchildren Jameson and Audrey.
Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Joyce came to California to pursue her teaching credential and never left. She obtained her Master's degree while raising three boys. She had a passion for art history and served as a docent at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. She was active for many years with Pi Beta Phi and the DAR. She beat cancer twice. Everyone who knew her will remember her strong sense of decency.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory to Parkinson's research, the Pi Beta Phi foundation, the Asian Art Museum, or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019