Joyce Y. Ramus
May 30, 1950 - May 14, 2020
Resident of Benicia, CA
Joyce Y. Ramus passed away May 14th following a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Japan and had lived in Benicia for the past 31 years. She worked as a computer analyst for Pacific Gas & Electric company for more than 20 years.
Joyce enjoyed photography, traveling, spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and rooting for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.
She is survived by her husband Dave; daughters Tammy (David) Oller and Laura (Norman) Thomas; stepdaughters Tracy (Johnny) Sanchez and Debbi (Jay) Frost; brother Lee (Jan) Neeman; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert McCabe, sister, Jean Machi and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Chaplin.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at: www.passalacquafuneralchapel.comwww.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
