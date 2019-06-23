Home

Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian
49 Knox Dr
Lafayette, CA 94549
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church
49 Knox Dr
Lafayette, CA
Joye Lee McCoy


Joye Lee McCoy Obituary
Joye Lee McCoy
Dec 31, 1927 - May 29, 2019
Resident of Orinda
Passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. A longtime and active resident of Orinda, this beloved, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend will be greatly missed.
Joye is survived by her sister Carmen McCandlish (Bill) of Moraga, CA; cousin Elizabeth Henry (Tom) of Lafayette, CA; daughter Peggy Ridley (Jack) of Boonville, CA; son Bob Lee (Brenda) of Dover, NH; stepchildren Tom McCoy of Los Angeles, CA; Becky Cota (Dennis) of Cottonwood, CA; Lee grandchildren Tabitha, Rob, Jon, Ben, Joe, Tim, Becka and Cota grandchildren Brian, Stephanie, Andrew; and great grandchildren Landon Lee, Kaylen and Connor Brandau.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church.
Services will be held at Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church, 49 Knox Dr, Lafayette, CA on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00PM.


Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019
