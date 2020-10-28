Juanita C. Canepa1924 ~ 2020Resident of El Cerrito, CAJuanita Clara Canepa passed away on October 24, 2020 in El Cerrito, California. Juanita was born to Clara Virginia Castle and Damion Espiritu in San Francisco on September 13, 1924. Long retired from Bank of America after more than twenty-five years of service she had three sons, David, Dennis and Darril with her first husband, Alfred dela Torre. During her long life, she was involved in Philippine community activities and the Elks Club, rising through the ranks to the position of Exalted Ruler of Richmond Lodge 1251, the first woman to do so. Juanita was known for her skills in ceramics, knitting and sewing and enjoyed travel in her younger years. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis and is survived by her husband of 54 years, Mario Canepa, sons David, Darril (Helen), grandchildren Nicole (Jack), Erich, Darren (Carin), Keri (David), Daniel, Jessica, Dustin, Christian, step grandson Robert, eleven great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Juanita will be laid to rest within the Elks Rest section of Sunset View Cemetery.