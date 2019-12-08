|
Juanita Faye Lynn
April 5, 1930 - Dec. 4, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Juanita passed at home surrounded by her family. Juanita is survived by one sister, Bernice Kippes and daughter in law, Maryanne Lynn; two grandsons and six great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Jack; daughter, Vicki Payne and son, James Foster Lynn.
The visitation is 5 to 8 pm, Monday, Dec. 9th at OAK PARK HILLS CHAPEL, 3111 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA. Funeral services will be 12:30 pm, Tuesday, Dec 10th also, at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made to the Concord Blue Devils "C" Corps. Offer condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019