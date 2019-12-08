East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Lynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Faye Lynn


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Faye Lynn Obituary
Juanita Faye Lynn
April 5, 1930 - Dec. 4, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Juanita passed at home surrounded by her family. Juanita is survived by one sister, Bernice Kippes and daughter in law, Maryanne Lynn; two grandsons and six great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Jack; daughter, Vicki Payne and son, James Foster Lynn.
The visitation is 5 to 8 pm, Monday, Dec. 9th at OAK PARK HILLS CHAPEL, 3111 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA. Funeral services will be 12:30 pm, Tuesday, Dec 10th also, at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made to the Concord Blue Devils "C" Corps. Offer condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com


View the online memorial for Juanita Faye Lynn
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Park Hills Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -