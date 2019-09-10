|
Juanita Kirby
Jan, 20 1932 - Sept. 4, 2019
Oakland
Juanita Collyer (Hooks) Kirby, known to friends and family as "Dumpsie" was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but lived in the East Bay for the majority of her life. She was educated in Berkeley, CA and employed by numerous government agencies, ending with the IRS in 1992. She lived her life fully; enjoying music, going to the warm pool and socializing with her friends; once you were a friend of Dumpsie's, you were a friend for life. Beautiful and generous to a fault; Mom was a glamour girl.
Mom is proceeded in death by her husband Col. Bobby A. Kirby, her mother Nancy L. Hooks, and her four siblings. She is survived by her daughter Nita Kirby, grandchildren Evan (Amelia) Kirby and Kirstin Kirby, Sister-in Law, Peggye Kirby Johnson, her great-grandchildren Pearl Eden, Opal and Louis Kirby, as well as a host of friends and family to memorable and valuable to name.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 10, 2019