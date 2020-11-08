Juanita Luther
February 27, 1934 - October 30, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
It was always her wish to pass away peacefully at home, and Juanita Kay Luther achieved that wish on October 30, 2020, due in large part to her neighbors/friends who provided love, care and wonderful meals to her in the last 18 months of her life. We are so grateful to Tom and Debbie Redding, their daughter Jennifer, granddaughter Faith, and all of their extended family for the 30 years of friendship, and for being like family to Juanita and her children.
Juanita was born on February 27, 1934, in West Pittsburg, California, to Fred and Helen Wilson. Her life was spent in Antioch, where she graduated from Antioch High School in 1951 and Contra Costa College in 1953. Juanita met Raymond Luther while he was stationed in the Army at Camp Stoneman in Pittsburg and they married in 1954. They had four children: Jeannette (Steve) Adams; Phyllis (Jerry) Hobson; David; and John. Raymond, David and John predeceased Juanita, and we know because of Juanita's strong and abiding faith in Jesus that she has joined them, as well as other relatives and friends, in heaven.
Juanita worked at Sutter Delta Hospital from 1967 until she retired in 1996. Even after retirement she kept in contact with the friends she had there through "The Lunch Bunch."
Juanita loved to travel. When her children were young, there were many trips to the beaches of Carmel and Monterey accompanied by her sister Carol Baltzell, and Carol's son Jeff, where the boys would enjoy boogie boarding while Juanita and Carol enjoyed shopping! When Juanita's daughter Phyllis and son-in-law Jerry were stationed with the Army in Germany, Juanita joined them in Europe for trips to Switzerland, Holland, France and Austria. In later years she even joined them on vacation several times in the Cayman Islands, where, at the age of 70, she would still snorkel in the clear Caribbean waters. There was a "girls trip" with Juanita, Jeannette and Phyllis to Victoria, British Columbia, where they visited the Butchart Gardens. Since Juanita had an enduring love of flowers and gardening, it was somewhere she always wanted to go. A fun family cruise to Alaska in 2007 is something that will live on in the memories of her children. Juanita made numerous trips to visit her sister Delores and family after Delores moved out of the area. In the last several years, when Juanita could no longer travel, Juanita's niece Marla made a point to come to California to visit Juanita. That developed into a very strong bond between them and the rest of Juanita's family, and we know Juanita considered her a "bonus daughter."
Always one to join in the fun, Juanita would take part in the antics and crazy ideas of her children. If you've seen the Christmas card photos from the last several years, you'll know what we mean. Due to a couple driving mishaps, Juanita's children would tease about her driving, and created a fake business called the "Juanita Kay Luther Driving School" (JKLDS). They would send out humorous posed photos of "new courses" in the JKLDS, along with updates, to Juanita's siblings, who joined in the joke, especially Juanita's younger brother, Gale.
In her day-to-day life Juanita loved to watch game shows, especially Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She had an affinity for Alex Trebek and recently received an Alex Trebek bobble head which she kept next to her favorite living room chair. She loved the California sports teams of the Dodgers, A's, Raiders and Warriors (especially Clay Thompson). In the past year she discovered the Hallmark channel, and enjoyed watching it with Debbie and Jennifer. One thing Juanita passed along to her children was her love of sewing. She could sew like a professional, and beyond making dresses for her daughters and shirts for her husband, if you could dream up a costume idea, she could make it. During the past few years, until David passed in 2019, Juanita and David would have a Saturday morning routine of breakfast at Miller's Cafe in Antioch. It is truly a place where the regulars are made to feel like family. On Sundays you could find Juanita and David in their favorite pew at First Missionary Baptist Church in Antioch where they had close friends who continued to visit Juanita even though she could no longer attend services.
Juanita grew up in a large family of nine children. She is survived by her sisters Joanne, Raenell and Betty, her brothers Gale (Linda) and Norman, sisters-in-law Dorothy and Verena, brother-in-law Ed, and a large number of nieces and nephews and their extended families. Those who have predeceased her are her brother Milburn, sisters Delores and Carol, brothers-in-law Don, Richard, Herman, Bob and Phil, and sister-in-law Lois.
Juanita had a love for animals, and her house always had a cat and/or dog in it. Especially dear to her was Kramer, a chihuahua that Debbie and Tom Redding gave to her from one of their dogs' litters. In later years, due to her health and a stroke, she knew she couldn't care for an animal. Debbie and Tom again came through by bringing their dogs, Peaches and Bridget, over to visit Juanita on occasion. In lieu of flowers, if you want to provide a remembrance of Juanita, we know she wanted donations made to Tony LaRussa's Animal Rescue Foundation (arflife.org
) or Antioch Friends of Animal Services (antiochfriendsofanimalservices.org
). No funeral will be held due to COVID-19. View the online memorial for Juanita Luther