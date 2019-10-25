Home

Juanita Morris


1932 - 2019
Juanita Morris Obituary
Juanita Morris
May 3, 1932 - October 9, 2019
Berkeley, California
Juanita Morris was a long time resident of Berkeley, Ca. Born in Fordyce, Arkansas, Juanita migrated to the Bay Area in 1951 and soon began her long career working for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. as a Customer Service Rep. She enjoyed planning, preparing and having dinner parties with family and friends. She is survived by her son; Michael Blunt, his wife Wendy, and grand-daughters, Michelle and Jeane'. Brothers; W.C., Depreist, Elmer and sister Bobbie.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019
