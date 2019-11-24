Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Roren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Roren


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Roren Obituary
Juanita Roren
Feb. 12, 1932 - Nov. 5, 2019
El Cerrito
Juanita Rosalie Roren died at home in El Cerrito, Nov. 5, 2019. Resident of El Cerrito and El Sobrante for 87 years. Wife of the late Donald Roren, co-owners of R & K Industrial Products (Richmond) until 1986. Member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Pinole.
Survivors include: daughters, Shawna Chantarotwong and Lynda Kinslow; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family invited to gather at Café Soleil (3550 San Pablo Dam Road, El Sobrante), Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 (2:00-5:00 p.m.).


View the online memorial for Juanita Roren
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -