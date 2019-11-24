|
Juanita Roren
Feb. 12, 1932 - Nov. 5, 2019
El Cerrito
Juanita Rosalie Roren died at home in El Cerrito, Nov. 5, 2019. Resident of El Cerrito and El Sobrante for 87 years. Wife of the late Donald Roren, co-owners of R & K Industrial Products (Richmond) until 1986. Member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Pinole.
Survivors include: daughters, Shawna Chantarotwong and Lynda Kinslow; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family invited to gather at Café Soleil (3550 San Pablo Dam Road, El Sobrante), Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 (2:00-5:00 p.m.).
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019