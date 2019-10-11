Home

Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Chimes
Hayward, CA
Juanita (Faurot) Willis


1923 - 2019
Juanita (Faurot) Willis Obituary
Juanita Willis (Faurot)
Feb. 3, 1923 - October 1, 2019
Fremont, CA
Juanita was born Feb. 3, 1923, in West Plains, Mo. Married to Harold R. Willis, they had four sons: Reece, Stephen, Marc and Ralph. She relished her role as wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to travel, collect keepsakes, make lifelong friends with whom she corresponded regularly. Her greatest joy was grandchildren Zachary and Catherine. A memorial service will be held Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward, Calif.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2019
