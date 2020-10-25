1/1
Judith A. Sward Surman
1942 - 2020
Judith A. Sward Surman
Sept. 5, 1942 - Sept. 28, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Judy Sward Surman, a Concord, Ca. resident died on Sept. 28, 2020. Judy was born on Sept. 5, 1942, to Elmer Sward and Grace Erickson Sward in Mpls Mn. In 1960 Judy graduated from Central High School in Duluth, Mn. In 1966 Judy married her first husband, Frank Thompson. In 1967 they had a daughter, Tracey.
In 1974 Judy remarried Robert "Bob" Surman and moved to California. In 1980 they had a son, Robert John Surman, who died 4 days after his birth. In 1984 Judy received her Arts degree at DVC College. In 1980, Judy began a commercial window painting business, "Windows by Judy" and continued painting until 2018.
Judy was active in the Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) in Walnut Creek, Ca. from 1991 to 1995. Judy loved to dance to rock n roll music. Judy enjoyed painting, photography, and sold some of her artworks.
Judy is survived by Bob and Tracey. In Duluth, Judy is survived by her two brothers and three sisters. Judy was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Roland.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. (covid) In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an animal rescue.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
