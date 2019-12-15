|
Judith Ann Brown
July 26, 1940 ~ Dec. 3, 2019
Resident of Fremont, CA
Born in Osawatomie, Kansas to Albert and Ethel Sellmeyer. Survived by husband of 60 years Roger Brown, her son David, daughter Leslie, granddaughter Devan, great grandson Casen.
Judy was very close to her four nieces: Melissa, Susie, Sheri and Alison. She loved to get together with her longtime friends from Arroyo High School for their monthly luncheons, Christmas Parties and movies.
Thank you Centerville Presbyterian Church and the Board of Deacons for your support and prayers.
A Memorial will be held on December 20th at 1 PM at Centerville Presbyterian Church, 4360 Central Ave. Fremont, CA.
In lieu of flowers please send a donations to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019