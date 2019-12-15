East Bay Times Obituaries
Lima Family Milpitas Fremont Mortuary
48800 Warm Springs Blvd
Fremont, CA 94539
(408) 263-2868
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Centerville Presbyterian Church
4360 Central Ave.
Fremont, CA
Judith Ann Brown


1940 - 2019
Judith Ann Brown Obituary
Judith Ann Brown
July 26, 1940 ~ Dec. 3, 2019
Resident of Fremont, CA
Born in Osawatomie, Kansas to Albert and Ethel Sellmeyer. Survived by husband of 60 years Roger Brown, her son David, daughter Leslie, granddaughter Devan, great grandson Casen.
Judy was very close to her four nieces: Melissa, Susie, Sheri and Alison. She loved to get together with her longtime friends from Arroyo High School for their monthly luncheons, Christmas Parties and movies.
Thank you Centerville Presbyterian Church and the Board of Deacons for your support and prayers.
A Memorial will be held on December 20th at 1 PM at Centerville Presbyterian Church, 4360 Central Ave. Fremont, CA.
In lieu of flowers please send a donations to the .


View the online memorial for Judith Ann Brown
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019
