Judith Ann Senior
Resident of Concord
Judith Ann Senior, Ahdoo to her grandchildren, entered into rest on Sep-tember 25, 2019 at the age of 76. She was lovingly cared for by her daughter Denise, granddaughter Lindsey and son-in-law Richard. Judy was born on July 19, 1943 in Oakland, California to William and Gwendolyn Reimann.
Judy married her high school sweetheart, Dennis, in 1961 and they had 47 happy years together before his death in 2008. They raised two wonderful children together, Denise and Gregory.
Judy was a force. She was incredibly organized and hard working. She worked as a secretary for the Richmond Police Department for 25 years and even went back part-time after retirement. She came home at the end of each day, made dinner for her family and did household chores. Friday night was the one day of the week where pizza was ordered be-cause she cleaned the house from top to bottom.
Judy also had many hobbies. She loved to make cards for friends and family that she sent for every holiday, she painted gourds for Halloween and Christmas and did many other crafts. She had a wicked sense of humor, loved her Goldenstate Warriors and trips to Las Vegas for shows and gambling.
Judy is survived by her Daughter Denise (Rick), Sister-in Law Marilyn (Rick), Nieces Merryn and Lauren, Nephew Tim (Mindy), Daughter-in-Law Kristin and beautiful Granddaughters Lindsey, Kieley and Hayden.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Ouimet Bros Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord. Internment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette. Donations may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness to find a cure or treatment for Retinitis Pignenosa.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019