Judith Ann "Judy" Terrell


1941 - 2019
Judith "Judy" Ann Terrell
Resident of Concord
Judy Terrell, 78, entered into rest in Walnut Creek on September 5, 2019. Born in Waymouth, MA on June 30, 1941 to Lester and Irene Atwood. Judy was an avid Bingo player with the Blue Devils and loved traveling and taking cruises.
Judy is survived by her husband of 59 years Marvin J. Terrell and brother Lester Atwood. Judy is also survived by longtime friends Sandy Hamilton and Sherly Wallis. She was preceded in death by her son James Andrew Terrell.
Services will be private.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 7, 2019
