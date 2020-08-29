1/1
Judith Anne "Judy" Pogues
1944 - 2020
Judith Anne Pogues
Aug. 6, 1944 - Aug. 17, 2020
Antioch
Judy, age 76, was born in New London, Connecticut to parents Robert and Eileen Bishop, she was a resident of West Contra Costa County for over 40 years, she is survived by husband Kenneth Pogues, children: Robert Aranda, Stacy Johnson, Tony McElveen, Jodi (Johnson) Pineda & Beatrice Johnson, grandchildren: Anthony Gonzales, Andrew Garcia, Stephen Johnson III, Angelica Madrid, Kristina Pineda, Roberto Pineda III, Makayla Thomas, Jada Thomas, Azalea Gonzales, Isabela Pineda, Torrielle Isom & Leiyah Johnson great grandchildren: A.J. & Aijah Gonzales, Nicholas & Ethan Vazquez, Lily Pineda and Stephen Johnson IV along with sisters: Joanne Yasuda and Donna Bishop Sigaty and brother Robert Patrick Bishop, Judy had a big heart and full of humor, she was loved by a large community and didn't hesitate to help those in need, she was a foster parent for many years specializing in the care of fragile infants and known for her sweet potato pie, she is preceded in death by her parents, son Stephen Johnson Jr., granddaughter Tiare Johnson, sister Lisa Reynolds and brother Michael Bishop, services are private


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2020.
