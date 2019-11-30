|
Judith Buhlis
Oct. 10, 1940 - Nov. 7, 2019
Pinole, California
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Judith (Judy) Buhlis, loving mother of three children and two grandchildren, passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Judy was born in Richmond, California, the first of two children.
Judy was a member of the first Harry Ells High School graduating class in 1958. She studied nursing at Chico State, and later attended Contra Costa College to complete her Registered Nursing degree.
Judy began her nursing career in 1974 at Richmond Hospital where she helped establish the hospital's first emergency room. In 1980, she began working at Doctor's Hospital in Pinole, in the medical/surgical unit and emergency room.
In 1988, Judy accepted a job as the ship's nurse for a Semester at Sea. The trip left Miami and took 100 days to circumnavigate the world, concluding in Seattle after visiting 11 international ports. Judy retired from the nursing profession in 2003.
Judy was an enthusiastic fan of the San Francisco Giants, and an avid reader. She was admired for her remarkable cross-stitch and knitting skills. Judy developed a love for animals which she combined with the love of travel, inspired by her parents. She made it a point to visit Africa, Mexico, and British Columbia to see many wild animals in their native habitat, and she supported the World Wildlife Fund to promote conservation and prevent extinction.
Judy was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Lloyd and Melba Farley. She is survived by her brother, Arthur, her three children, Roger, Shari, and Eric, and her two grandchildren, Matthias and McAuley.
A memorial service will be held at the El Sobrante United Methodist Church on December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, are requested for the World Wildlife Fund or the .
