Judith Elizabeth Maguire

10/13/1943-06/08/2019

Former resident of Concord

Judi Maguire passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 due to complications from bladder cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron Maguire and is survived by her son Mark Maguire, daughter Jennifer Maguire Barnes, son in law David Barnes, granddaughters Morgan Barnes and Lauren Barnes as well as her beloved dog Silkie. Judi was born in Elmhurst, IL and moved to Palo Alto, CA with her family in 1953. She graduated from San Francisco State in 1965 with a Bachelor's Degree in History after graduating from Carlmont High School in 1961. In 1967, she met her husband Ron and they were married on December 16th of that year. They were married for 45 great years until his death in 2013. Judi was a 1st grade school teacher at Valley Verde Elementary School from 1987 to 2003 and coached tennis at College Park High School as well as Diablo Valley College. Judi and Ron raised their family in Concord from 1974 to 2003 before retiring to Groveland, CA in 2003. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, loved the outdoors, golf, tennis as well as taking many trips around the Western US on her Harley Davidson with Ron. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be sorely missed, but her heart and spirit will live with us all.

Funeral services will be at the Evangelical Free Church at 19172 Ferretti Rd in Groveland on Aug 2nd, 2019 at 12pm with a Celebration of Life shortly after at Pine Mountain Lake Country Club located at 12765 Mueller Drive. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Yosemite Conservancy 101 Montgomery St #1700 San Francisco, CA 94104 415-434-1782 or Adventist Health Hospice – Sonora 20100 Cedar Rd N. Sonora, CA 95370 1-209-536-5685





