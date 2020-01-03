|
Judith Frances Farro
March 9, 1940 - December 12, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Judy went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 12 after a short illness. Her last day was in the company of her loving family.
Judy was born and raised in Oakland, California. She went to St. Elizabeth's grammar and high schools and graduated from Providence College of Nursing with an RN degree. Judy lovingly cared for her patients for 48 years, 33 years at Providence Hospital and 15 years at Washington Hospital.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents William (Bill) and Lorraine Hansen and grandson Kaden Farro.
Judy was married to her loving husband Donald (Don) for 58 years and had four sons, Stephen, Kenneth (Laura), Brian (Shelley), Ricky (Tamarra), with 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Judy's brother Thomas (Patty) Hansen and their children were constant people in her life. Her nieces and nephews and cousins were always close to Judy also. She will be greatly missed.
Judy was active in her faith as a communion minister and daily mass attendee at The Catholic Community of Pleasanton.
There will be a celebration of life for Judy on January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 4001 Stoneridge Drive, Pleasanton, CA 94588.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Elementary School, 1516 33rd Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601, www.saintelizabeth.us
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020