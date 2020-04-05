|
|
Judith H. Sutherland
Sept. 2,1947 - March 15, 2020
Oakland CA
Judith Sutherland passed away 3/15/2020 in Oakland Ca. She grew up in Cornwall NY, received her BA from Cornell, and MSW from Michigan State. She was a CA vocational rehab counselor for 31 years. Judy's love of life despite many medical issues was an inspiration for all that knew her. She traveled in Africa, Europe, Asia, Caribbean, Middle East, North America, and New Zealand. She had many hobbies: skiing, sailing, pottery, picture framing, and Chinese cooking. She volunteered with multiple organizations. She hiked and camped. She loved to laugh and dance and was always up for a party or Pot Luck. Judy loved her family and her friends and deeply appreciated each one. She had a ready smile and a kind word; loved, music, art, theater, beaches, food, cooking, a glass of wine, bridge, board games, books, and her cat Zoe. She will be sorely missed.
Judy is survived by her life-partner Richard Garrison; her sister, Debby Lewis (Glyn); brother, John Sutherland (Siobhan), nieces Maia Sutherland and Lauren Bokaer (Devin) and grand nephew Avi Bokaer.
View the online memorial for Judith H. Sutherland
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020