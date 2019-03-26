Judith Lynn Monica McKenney

Sep. 2, 1961 - Mar. 23, 2019

Resident of Fremont

On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Judith Lynn Monica McKenney of Fremont, CA passed away at the age of 57. Judy was born on September 2, 1961 to James and Rose McKenney of Hayward, CA, where she attended St. Clement's grammar school and Moreau High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from California State University in Hayward in 1983 and enjoyed a professional career as a BSRN at St. Rose Hospital.

It has been said that Judy was born to be a nurse: she cared deeply for every person she met. Family, friends and patients alike felt basked in love when she was with them. She loved to write and was a prolific producer of cards and letters, most recently writing to encourage American service members. Always one to capture memories, she loved to take pictures at family events. She was an avid collector, especially of Precious Moments memorabilia. Despite decades of fighting the ravages of lifelong diabetes, Judy was known for her joyous outlook on life, her positivity, her boundless generosity and her great tenacity to overcome tremendous obstacles in her life. She has been the inspiration for Tour de Cure fundraisers for the for nearly 50 years.

Judy is survived by her sister, Frances Ann McKenney of Fremont, CA; her younger sister, Patty Hilst of San Lorenzo, CA, her husband Greg and children Wes and Rebecca & fiancé Alex Lopez; and her oldest sister, Rosemarie McKenney of San Ramon, CA, her husband Robert Porter, their children Neil Olsen & Vena Geasa of Livermore, CA, Theresa & Eric Rutledge of Martinez, CA, Melissa Porter of Austin, TX and Christina & Blake Osecki of West Bloomfield, MI and grandchildren, Rachel Olsen and William & Ryan Lewinski.

With such a beautiful spirit, Judy has touched lives of people all around the globe. Although she had no children of her own, she was known to most people, young and old, as "Aunt Judy." The world is a better place because of her generosity, kindness, deep and abiding faith in God and her profound and sincere love for others. She will be greatly missed, most especially in the communities of Fremont, Hayward and San Ramon.

Viewing will be held at Holy Sepulchre 1051 Harder Road in Hayward from 5-7pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm on Friday, March 29. Judy's Celebration of Life will be held at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church at 34700 Fremont Blvd in Fremont at 10am on Saturday, March 30. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the 's Tour de Cure at http://main.diabetes.org/goto/Rosemarie.





