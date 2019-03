Judith (Judy) Phylinda Gaston Woodard

October 29, 1926 – February 26, 2019

Resident of Albany, California

Judy Woodard gracefully slipped away from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 26, in her home and with family by her side.

Woodard was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to Audley and Sarah Gaston. She attended University of Texas where she met her husband George (Jack) Woodard. Despite losing both parents as a young wife with small children, she became the supportive wife of an Episcopal Priest, serving as the church organist and raised four strong, independent children.

She began work as a reporter for the Pasadena, Texas newspaper, but eventually completed a PhD in Psychology. She worked in service to hospitalized mentally ill patients, at Hillside Long Island Jewish Psychiatric Hospital on Long Island, New York until retirement. After retiring to Austin, Texas she taught Lifelong Learning classes to Seniors, was an avid bridge player, and wrote and published several short stories and poems. She sewed, painted, knitted, played classical music, encouraged creative and critical thinking in her children and grandchildren. She was always kind to those who helped her in her last year.

She is survived by her brother, Audley Gaston Jr, his wife Gale, her grandniece, Michele, her four children, Iris, George, Cheryl and Sarah, eight grandchildren: Terry, Angela, Charles, Catherine, Katherine, Leo, Anne, Caley, and Lila and seven great-grandchildren: Nikki, Kylie, Liam, Honey, Maggie, Asher and Grayson.

Memorial at Sunset View Cemetery, El Cerrito. Interment will be at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Houston, Texas.





