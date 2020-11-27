Judith PinsonJune 22, 1952 - Nov. 21, 2020Resident of Concord, CABorn in New Jersey, Judi passed away peacefully at the age of 68 in Concord, CA. She is survived by her husband, Gustavo Pena; and sister, Jackie Pinson of Oxnard, CA; family and friends.Judi graduated from UC Berkeley with BA and MA degrees in Spanish, spending her junior year abroad in Madrid. She worked as a translator, and then proposal manager for several construction firms: Kaiser Engineers, Bechtel, Shaw, and Gilbane, retiring in 2018. She loved to travel and spend time with family and friends, until complications from ovarian cancer took her life. Judi was an inspiration to many and her voice has always been a blend of passion and intellect. We will miss her joy, laughter, humor, and love.We will not gather physically to remember and pray for her because she was concerned about everyone's well-being in the days of 2020.