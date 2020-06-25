Judith Sutherland
1946 - 2020
Judith Sutherland
March 7, 1946 - June 16, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Judy was born to George & Peggy Owen in New Orleans, LA, she grew up a Navy brat in Louisiana, Oklahoma, California and Texas. In 1965 her family moved to Goose Creek, SC where she met and married John Scott Sutherland in 1966 and on Christmas day they welcomed their first-born Robin Scott followed by Todd Owen in 1969. Judy was a stay at home mother and navy wife who loved caring for her family, traveling, playing computer games and watching her TV shows.
Judy is survived by her husband of 54 years, retired navy Master Chief John "Scott" of Fremont, her 2 sons Robin of Elk Grove & Todd of Ventura, daughters-in-law Nicole & Deanna, her 7 grandchildren: Tyler, Erin, Ryan, Jon, Justin, Lexus, & Rachel. She is also survived by her brother, George "Sonny" Owen Jr. and his wife Linda of Ventura. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled when safe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USO in her memory at www.uso.org


View the online memorial for Judith Sutherland

Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Our prayers are with you , Scott and family. She was always such a happy and giggly lady. We will miss her sooooooo much .
Love , Tiffany , Ron , Tammy , Ricky , Danielle and Nick
Tiffany Kelley-Eterovich
Family
June 24, 2020
Missing you dearly... ❤
Nicole Sutherland
Family
