Judith Walters
1937 - 2020
Judith Walters
Dec. 29, 1937 - March 29, 2020
Former Resident of Oakland, CA
Judith Mae Walters passed away peacefully at home with family by her side. She was born in Visalia, Ca and graduated from Richmond High School in 1956.
She lived and worked in the East Bay area working as a hairdresser. In 1983 she married Malcom Walters and lived in Oakland before retiring in 2002 and subsequently moving to Oakdale, Ca.
She enjoyed reading and crafting and decorating her home in different seasons and holidays.
She was laid to rest next to her son in a private ceremony at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward on July 21, 2020.
Judy was preceded in death by her only son Eddie and leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Malcolm. We will continue to celebrate Judy's life and remember her for a vivacious spirit and generous heart.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
