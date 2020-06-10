Judith Weinreb
1959 - 2020
Judith Weinreb
Oct. 15, 1959 - June 8, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of Judith Weinreb, 8 Jun 2020, after a long battle with Creutzfeld Jakob Disease (CJD). Judith was born in 1959 and grew up in Hayward, Ca. She became a Bat Mitzvah at Temple Beth Sholom in San Leandro, Ca. She lived her life in the East Bay and was a lifelong Oakland A's fan. After graduating from Grinnell College, she worked for United Airlines which allowed her to indulge in her passion for travel (and shopping). Meeting her future husband, Michael Dirubio, at a wedding, gave her a soul mate and travel partner for the next twenty years.
Judith is predeceased by her father Dr. Marvin S. Weinreb and her beloved Aunt Barbara Spack. She is survived by husband Michael Dirubio, her mother, Ilene Weinreb, her sisters Rachel Weinreb and Deborah Weinreb Jacobsen (Tom). Judith loved her nieces and nephews and marveled at their accomplishments. Sara Jacobsen, Hilary Jacobsen (Noah Brod), Hannah Archibald, Abigail Archibald as well as Steven and Mathew Hoban, and Christopher Dirubio, were always in her thoughts. She loved her step son Nicholas Dirubio (Tabatha) and was thrilled to meet grandson Michael. Family was always so important to Judith. She loved spending time with her beloved Aunts Bari Winchell, Anita Katz, and Uncle Joe Weinreb. No family event was complete without her many cousins: Joshua, Jonathan, Bryna, Ruth, Jenny, Dena and Michele. We love her and miss her. Rest well sweetheart.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Privet services were held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to UCSF Memory and Aging Center: Memory.ucsf.edu, CJD foundation, or a charity of your choice. May her memory be a blessing.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
June 9, 2020
Condolences to the family. I went to high school with Judith and was in cheer with her. So sorry to hear of her passing.
Denise Brewer Reiner
Classmate
