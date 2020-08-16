Judy A. MoriFebruary 3, 1946 - August 5, 2020Resident of Oakley, CAJudy A. Mori, long-time resident of Oakley passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Judy was a beautiful, effervescent person—beloved deeply by her large extended family and huge circle of friends—young and old. Judy graduated from Antioch High School in 1963 and married her husband of 56 years, Ralph N. Mori on May 3, 1964. She and Ralph have two children, Gina (her angel) and Ralph, Jr. (her baby boy).In 1984 Judy opened Tux of Class, tuxedo rental shop, which has become a fixture in Antioch. Along the way, Judy and her daughter Gina became partners and formal prom gowns for purchase were added to the business. As always, Judy's nature was to provide customers with great results with an emphasis on top-notch customer service.To know Judy was to love her—an old cliché, but in this case, absolute TRUTH. A woman with a HUGE, generous heart, Judy loved everyone, loved immediately and without hesitation, made everyone feel special and did not judge. She was a great nurturer. She gave much to many. She helped everyone she could. She worked with Grannies Anonymous for many years, providing toys for children at Christmas. Judy loved cooking and anything she made was delicious and bursting with flavor. Judy had great fashion taste and was always stylish and beautifully dressed. She loved going to Reno and Lake Tahoe, playing cards, seeing shows, enjoying life! She was a big sports fan and supported the Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco Giants and the San Francisco 49ers—but her favorite was the Oakland Raiders—the team she held closest to her heart.Judy was an intelligent, funny person who could talk to anyone about anything. She had the ability to strike up conversations and friendships with anyone near her—to the delight of friends and random people she met wherever she happened to be! Judy had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to laugh and enjoyed being with friends and family on shopping sprees, outings, vacation trips and celebrations—she loved decorating her lovely home for all holidays—especially Christmas and Easter.Judy is survived by her husband, Ralph, her daughter Gina Zbacnik , her son-in-law, William (Bill) Zbacnik, her son, Ralph, Jr., her two granddaughters, Hunter and Hailey Mori, her sister, Marta Morelli, her brothers, Kerry Morelli and John Morelli and a huge extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins—each and every one cherished and loved deeply by her. She was pre-deceased by her father and mother, Irving and Marie Morelli and her brother, Ving Morelli. Judy's family and friends are heart-broken at her passing—but so happy that she has been re-united with those she loved and missed who were waiting to welcome her to heaven—a huge celebration is surely happening there! Judy was a spiritual person, kind, loving and generous to a fault and she loved cherubs and angels—please picture her spreading her golden wings—Rest in Peace, dear Judy and fly!