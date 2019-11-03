|
|
Judy Mae Leingang
March 5, 1946 ~ October 14, 2019
Resident of Pinole, California
Judy Mae Leingang, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 73. She is survived by her husband (Gene) of 53 years as well as two sons (Aaron and Dan), 2 daughters in law (Laura and Betsy), 4 grandchildren (Brandon, Cameron, Madison and Lucas) and 2 step grandchildren (Nicholas and Mitchel). She is also survived by two sisters (Linda Gangl of North Dakota and Diane Peterson of Montana).
Judy was born in Mandan, North Dakota and moved to Pinole in 1966 to raise her family. Judy was a stay at home mom while her sons were young and then began working at Costco as a food demonstrator for a number of years. She enjoyed playing Pinochle with family and friends as well as Bingo nights with her girlfriends. She especially looked forward to spending the holidays with her loved ones.
She will be remembered as an amazing cook, a dedicated friend and someone who always had a positive attitude. She will be missed by all who knew her.
On November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., a funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 837 Tennent Avenue, Pinole, CA. Reception to follow at Crockett Community Center, 850 Pomona Street, Crockett, CA.
View the online memorial for Judy Mae Leingang
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019