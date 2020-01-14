|
Judy McHone
D.O.D. Nov. 29, 2019
Danville
On Friday, November 29th, 2019 Judy Lynn (Gerlach) McHone , loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend was called home after a lengthy courageous battle with lung disease.
The daughter of Joseph and Alberta (Emerson) Gerlach, born and raised in Albany, Ca. Judy attended Cornell Elementary and graduated from Albany High School, where she met and fell in love with Michael McHone. The two married on February 7th, 1969 and moved to El Cerrito, Ca where they raised their four daughters Denise, Julie, Renée, and Lori. Judy devoted her life to her family as well as her career in the medical field, where her beautiful, kind, and caring heart helped so many. In 1987 The McHone family moved to Danville, Ca. where Judy spent the remainder of her years so very happy in her dream home. She loved nothing more than to gaze out of her big kitchen window at her beautiful yard. No matter what time of year, her flowers were always in bloom. Although Judy endured so much pain and suffered for so many years, she never complained or asked "why me?" She was too busy putting everyone else's needs before her own... "So beautiful, so kind, so generous, so true, and so very selfless... that was our Judy."
Judy was preceded in death by her father Joseph Gerlach, mother Alberta (Emerson) Gerlach, sister Glenda (Gerlach) King, her daughters Denise Phillips-Lara and Julie McHone. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Michael McHone, daughters Renée (Garland) Lewis and Lori (James) McHone, grandsons Everett (Ashley) Mitchell, Myles Mitchell, Julien Lewis, great-grandson Waylon Mitchell, several very close and dearly loved in-laws, nieces and nephews, and so many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lung Cancer Society. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date, invitations to follow. The McHone family would like thank everyone for their kindness and compassion at this most difficult time, the out pouring of love and support has helped us tremendously.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 14, 2020