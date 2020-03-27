|
|
Judy Weibel
May 27, 1943 - March 21, 2020
Stockton, CA
On the evening of March 21st, Judith Lois Weibel, left this world to be with The Lord after a lengthy battle with cancer. Judy lived in Stockton with her husband Fred Weibel, Jr. She is survived by son Robert Ireland and daughter in law Jeanette Ireland; son Brandt Ireland and daughter in law Kim Ireland; Goddaughter Maile Trapani; stepson Justin Weibel; Grandchildren Dillon, Wesley, Riley, Averie and Skylar Ireland; and Kalani Trapani.
Judy was in the fine jewelry business for many years in the San Jose area, and was part owner of A. John Souza and Company. As much as she loved her business, she decided in 2006 to retire and help Fred in his company Weibel Family Winery where she ultimately became Vice President. Her contributions to the company are far reaching, including the design and decorating of the Winery's Tasting Room on School Street in Lodi and the creation of the Weibel Event Center on Turner Road. Both are a testament to her unique style and creativity.
Her passion was her garden and she spent hours creating a beautiful space for her and her husband and the many guests that were invited to their home. She was also drawn to "strays" of any kind, whether in the form of human or animal and went out of her way to bring comfort to them.
She was actively involved in helping to raise money for charitable organizations, especially the Gospel Rescue Mission in Stockton. She was also an active member of the Junior Women's Group of the Haggin Museum.
Her biggest achievement in the world was her unique ability to make all those she encountered feel special and listened to. Her generosity, kindness, compassion and sense of humor made the lives of all those around her more joyous and meaningful. She was truly a bright light in this world and will be missed by many. According to Fred she was his "Irreplaceable Gem".
At this time there will be no public memorial service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Judy Weibel
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2020