Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
1313 A Street
Antioch, CA
1923 - 2019
Julia Aguinaga Obituary
Julia Aguinaga
March 18, 1923 - Oct. 11, 2019
Antioch
Julia Gomez Aguinaga, born in Aguascalientes, Mexico, passed away peacefully on October 11 at the age of 96. She is remembered for her sense of humor, strong faith, kindness, and love and appreciation of life. She will be forever treasured as a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband Rudy V. Aguinaga and grandson Jon Aguinaga. She is lovingly remembered by her children Rudy and Roberta Aguinaga, Gloria Englert, and Rose and Phillip Tripp; grandchildren Paul (Diane), Christina, Angelica, and Phil Jr; great-grandchildren Parker and Kasey; sister-in-law Josie Suniga, and many nieces and nephews; as well as her sister Celia and many relatives in Mexico.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00AM at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1313 A Street, in Antioch. The family would like to thank American Legacy Care Home and VITAS Hospice for their compassionate care of Julia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul or this holiday season in memory of Julia.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
