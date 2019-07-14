Julia Angela Rigutto Pagan

July 31, 1921 - July 1, 2019

Fremont

Julia Pagan was born in Portland, Oregon to Enrico and Caterina Rigutto. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul and daughter, Mary Ann. Julia is survived by her 8 children: Tom, Dan (Denise), Paula Proctor (Michael), Cynthia, Denise O'Donnell (Hugh), Julianne, Valerie Hetherington (Peter), and Francesca; grandchildren: Nicole, Marcello (Michele), Lorenzo (Hilary), Chris, Jessica, Gabe, Mia Sheufelt (Will), Gina Maiullo (Jonny), Jackson and Pagan; great-grandchildren: Natalie, Gino, Rico, Wyatt, Sawyer, Noël, Lucy and Esmé; her sisters-in-law: Gloria Pacheco (Joe), Judy Preciado, and Nancy Pagan; cousin Ray Rigutto, and numerous nieces and nephews. Julia was a veteran Navy nurse, served on the Red Cross Blood Bank Train during the Korean War and was one of the original staff at Washington Hospital. Julia was a multi-talented woman who served her church community and had a welcoming home which was accepting of visitors from all walks of life and ages.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 37891 Second St. (near J Street), Fremont, CA, on Friday, August 2, at 11:00, with a reception to follow at the parish hall. Family and friends are also invited to the burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA on Saturday, August 3rd at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Julia's honor can be made to Corpus Christi St Vincent de Paul, 37968 Third Street, Fremont, CA or Children's Hospital of Oakland, 747 52nd Street, Oakland, CA.





View the online memorial for Julia Angela Rigutto Pagan Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019