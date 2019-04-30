Julia Cable

Nov. 23 1999 - Apr. 24, 2019

Livermore

Julia Elizabeth Cable, 19, peacefully passed away at her home in Livermore on April 24th, 2019 at 11:46 PM. Julia was diagnosed with osteosarcoma the summer before her senior year of high school and battled the disease for almost 3 years.

Julia was born and raised in Livermore. She loved the outdoors, science, sports, music, and art. Julia was enthusiastic about life and loved to go on adventures with her brothers. She participated in soccer, volleyball, ultimate frisbee, robotics and diving during high school. After graduating from Granada High School, she attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Julia had deep faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Julia is survived by her parents, James and Gwynne Cable, her brothers Andrew (Alyssa), Matthew and Peter, as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM Tuesday, April 30th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 950 Mocho Street in Livermore. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cancer For College.





