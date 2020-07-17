Julia HernandezOctober 20, 1940 - July 12, 2020Resident of Concord, CAJulia Marie Hernandez of Concord, California crossed over on July 12, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was at home and surrounded by her loving family.Julie was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and raised in Santa Barbara, California. She was an educator and passionate activist. She was known for her generosity, compassion and love for games. She always had a huge smile and a hug to share.As an educator she helped create necessary small schools in the Mount Diablo School District. She was a Principal at Nueva Vista High School and was beloved by her students, many who have stayed in touch over the years with Mrs. H.As an activist, she has supported many causes. Most recently serving on the board of the Sogorea Te Land Trust. Julie and Charlie participated in many protests and walks for peace and justice for all. This included; Shellmound, Longest Walk, Walk for Justice and more. Julie encouraged a spiritual connection to our ancestors and mother earth.Julie is survived by her husband of 48 years Charles Hernandez; sons Mark (Kelly), Jesse (Berenice), Danny (Letty); niece they raised Karen (Greg); beloved grandchildren Sarah, Andrew, Jonathan, Allyson, Eliana, Vanessa, Joaquin, Francisco, Tatiana, Tehya and adored great grandchildren Nathan, Haylee, Mavrick, Sophia, Brooklyn and Carter; brother Gene (Barbara), sister Sybil; brothers-in-law Dave, Daniel and sister-in-law Lydia and many cherished nieces and nephews.As was her loving and nurturing way, Julie left a message for her friends and family. "It is my wish to thank everyone who has graced my life with deep love. I am grateful for my loving family, dear friends, my students, my fellow activists and those who are fighting for the good of ALL. Stay Strong! Endless Love" JulieDue to Covid restrictions a memorial will not be held for Julie at this time. The family asks that you hold Julie in your heart, offer prayers for her safe journey and honor her as she joins our ancestors.In lieu of flowers, plant a tree to honor Julie.