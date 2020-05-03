Julia Katherine Robichaud
September 13, 1946 - March 30, 2020
Concord, California
Julia Katherine Robichaud, lovingly known as "Nana," passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30th at John Muir Hospital in Concord, from complications of Cancer at the age of 73. She was the devoted wife of Clarence Robichaud and they shared 55 years of marriage together.
Julia was born on September 13, 1946 in Waltham, Massachusetts to Austin & Mary McCourt. She attended St. Mary's High School and was the president of the Latin Club. After moving to California in the 1980's, she obtained her CNA License to work with Hospice patients, specializing in the care of those afflicted with AIDS. She was a dedicated member of her local Catholic Parish, Queen of all Saints in Concord.
Julia was a remarkable human being and the matriarch of our family. She was always positive, forgiving, found the good in every person and was always willing to help someone up with the grace and charm of a true lady. She loved her family fiercely and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her daughter, Laura Robichaud and sister, Mary McCourt. She is survived by her husband, Clarence Robichaud, daughter, Corinne Lynn and son, Daniel Robichaud, of Concord, Ca. and her sister & brother-in-law, Chick & Bill Hines, of Waltham, Ma. She was the loving grandmother to Donald, Nicolas, Austin & Trevor and great grandmother to Christopher, Connor & Corbin. She also shared a special bond with her granddaughters-in-law, Lauren & Salma.
To the Castles of Valhalla, Julia Robichaud, long live your integrity and tireless dedication to your family…immediate, extended, hand selected and otherwise! You set the standard! We will love you forever!
A memorial service will be held at a later date this Spring. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to the American Cancer Society in Julia's memory.
Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2020.