Julia Kearney Wright
May 18, 1940 - January 25, 2020
Resident of Dublin
Julia, known to family and friends as Judy or Julie, entered into rest on January 25, 2020 at age 79. She was born in 1940 in Sonora, CA, and graduated from Sonora Union High School in 1958. After completing college, traveling to Hawaii, and relocating to the Bay Area, she began her career at what is currently known as the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory. She worked in the Personnel and Salary and Wage Departments, and ultimately landing in the Physics department where she was an administrative executive.
During this time, she married Stephen Wright in 1973. Upon welcoming into the world her children Stephen, Jr., and Jennifer, she chose to be a stay-at-home mom.
In 1983, she began working for the Murray School District, later becoming the Dublin Unified School District, first as an elementary school classroom aide at Cronin Elementary School. She later became a school secretary and was the Principal's Secretary at Frederiksen Elementary School, retiring in 2006.
Julia is the beloved wife of Stephen, Sr., married for 46 years, mother of Stephen, Jr., and Jennifer, and grandmother to Benjamin and Katherine. She was preceded in death by her parents John (Jack) Kearney, Sr. and Alma Kearney, both of Sonora, CA, and she is survived by her brother John Kearney, Jr. of Jamestown, CA.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 3 at 4:00pm-8:00pm with a rosary at 6:00pm at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St, Pleasanton. A funeral mass service will be held on Tuesday, February 4 at 10:30am at St. Raymond's Church, 11555 Shannon Ave, Dublin with a reception to follow in the hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice of Dublin, the , or a in her name would be appreciated.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 30, 2020