Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Patrick Catholic Church
1023 Peralta St
Oakland, CA 94607
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1023 Peralta Street
Oakland, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Rodriguez


1941 - 2019
Send Flowers
Julia Rodriguez Obituary
Julia Rodriguez
July 21, 1941 - July 13, 2019
Oakland Ca.
Julia "Baby" (Guerra) Rodriguez (77), a resident of West Oakland's "Lower Bottom" neighborhood for 76 years, passed away July 13th 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Julia served as a dedicated Nurse at Herrick and Alta Bates Hospitals for 42 years. She was known by all as a devoted (Oakland) Raiders fan since their inception in 1960. Celebration Services, of A Life Well Lived, will be held Friday August 9, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 1023 Peralta Street Oakland Ca. 94607 @11am


View the online memorial for Julia Rodriguez
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.