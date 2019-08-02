|
Julia Rodriguez
July 21, 1941 - July 13, 2019
Oakland Ca.
Julia "Baby" (Guerra) Rodriguez (77), a resident of West Oakland's "Lower Bottom" neighborhood for 76 years, passed away July 13th 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Julia served as a dedicated Nurse at Herrick and Alta Bates Hospitals for 42 years. She was known by all as a devoted (Oakland) Raiders fan since their inception in 1960. Celebration Services, of A Life Well Lived, will be held Friday August 9, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 1023 Peralta Street Oakland Ca. 94607 @11am
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019