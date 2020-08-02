Julian PolvorosaSeptember 26, 1934 - July 21, 2020Resident of San LeandroJulian Polvorosa left this earth on July 21, 2020. He was 85 years old. His shortcuts were never short and his stories were always long. Also long was his list of friends. He was a retired barber of 55 years. Julian loved his hometown of San Leandro and was a member of the SL City Council. He was active in Rotary and the SL Boys and Girls Club. He proudly served in the Marine Corp. He loved fishing and hunting with his dogs. Julian is survived by Isabel his devoted and loving wife of 61 years, daughter Dawn, siblings Danny and Helene, granddaughters Jilian and Lauren, great granddaughter Nicole, sons-in-law Frank and Leroy, nephews Danny, Julian, and Matthew, nieces, Tambria, Jodell and Dana. Predeceasing Julian was his daughter Nicole.