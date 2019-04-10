Juliana Marie Disch

Dec. 14, 1949 - Mar. 30, 2019

Resident of Danville

On March 30, 2019 Julie passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side at the age of 69. She was born in Oakland, CA on December 14, 1949 to Joseph and Evelyn Nosenzo. She grew up in Piedmont and later moved to Moraga and went to Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland.

Julie worked as a preschool teacher at Community Presbyterian Preschool in Danville for 36 years where she taught music, math and language. She had a true gift with the children. It was through her love of music that inspired the entire music program at the school. She loved working with the children and encouraged them to explore playing musical instruments.

As a full-blooded Italian, Julie was a wonderful cook. She loved hosting big dinner parties at her home and serving homemade Italian food. She would dazzle her guests with homemade lasagna, focaccia bread and biscotti along with many other wonderful dishes. Her family was spoiled every night with wonderful heartfelt dinners. In later years she found a new love in life...Golf! Both Julie and her husband Geoff shared this hobby and loved playing together. Julie was a member of the 4C-Niners at Crow Canyon Country Club and through ally enjoyed getting to know the women in the club.

As a musician and singer, it was a natural progression for her to share her talents within the Blackhawk Chorus. Within the group, she was part of a smaller group called the Harmonistas. Signing and music was her passion. She loved every minute with her chorus friends.

In late 2017, Julie was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. Through her treatments she never lost her sense of humor, love of life, faith, love of her Church and family. She loved to sing, dance, do karaoke, entertain, golf, travel and laugh. Her family was most important to her. She is survived by her husband, Geoff Disch, her two children Jerry Disch and Jenny Barnes (Charles), and her three grandsons, Noah, Reid and Patrick. Her brother Joe Nosenzo (Tara), nephew Dane (Tori) and niece Alise Robertson (Adam). She will be missed by all who knew her.

Services:

St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church - 2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd. San Ramon, CA. Vigil service - Friday 4/12 at 7PM

Memorial Mass - Saturday 4/13 at 9:30AM

At Julie's request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Institute - www.pancan.org





